'Will Protect Interests Of Karnataka People': DK Shivakumar Vows All-Round Development Ahead Of June 3 Swearing-In

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday formally submitted a letter to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to stake a claim to form the government in the state following his election as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

This comes after Siddaramaiah stepped down on May 28, stating that his resignation was "voluntary" and based on the suggestion of the party high command. After Siddaramaiah's resignation, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah has been asked to continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Gehlot officially invited former Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to form the new government in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 3 at 4:05 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

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In a post on X agter summiting letter to the Governor, Shivakumar said that the Congress party would remain "committed to serving the people" with dedication, integrity and purpose.

"Humbled to be unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party at the CLP meeting held in Vidhana Soudha today. Along with Shri @siddaramaiah and other leaders, I met Hon'ble Governor Shri @TCGEHLOT and formally submitted our claim to form the government in Karnataka. We remain committed to serving the people of the state with dedication, integrity and purpose," the post read.

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In a separate post, Shivakumar also thanked all the party leaders and legislative colleagues who unanimously elected him as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party at the meeting held today at Vidhana Soudha.

He added that the state government will work with complete commitment to protect the interests of the people of Karnataka and ensure their all-round development.

"Heartfelt thanks to all the party leaders and legislator colleagues who unanimously elected me as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party at the meeting held today at Vidhana Soudha. After being elected as the CLP leader, Shri Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders of the party met with the esteemed Governor Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot and formally staked a claim to form the government in the state. Our government will work with complete commitment to protect the interests of the great people of Karnataka and ensure their all-round development," he wrote.

AICC incharge for Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala says, "Unanimously, DK Shivakumar has been chosen as the next Chief Minister. The entire family is united. This proposal was put forward by Siddaramaiah. Congress is one, the family is one. Development of Karnataka, progress of Karnataka is the only goal."

Sharing a post on X, Outgoing CM Siddaramaiah congratulated Shivakumar on being elected as leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

"Heartfelt congratulations to Comrade D.K. Shivakumar on being elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party. Dear Shivakumar, as a colleague, I have closely observed your indomitable dynamism, organisational acumen, and unwavering loyalty to the Congress Party. I wholeheartedly wish that all of this is put to good use for the people of the state," he wrote.

He said that it's the party's collective responsibility to restore the past glory of our mother-like Congress Party. "Let the history of the Congress Party successfully overcoming many such fiery challenges be an inspiration to all of us. May your strong leadership make this endeavour successful," he added.

The Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday announced that former Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will be sworn in as Karnataka CM on June 3.

Addressing the press conference here, Venugopal said that the CLP unanimously elected DK Shivakumar as the leader of the Legislative Party.

"Now, he (Shivakumar) is going to Raj Bhavan to stake claim as Chief Minister, and he will be sworn in as Chief Minister on the evening of June 3rd with his team," Venugopal told reporters."

Congress high command suggested the name of DK Shivakumar as the leader of Congress Legislative Party. Siddaramaiah ji proposed the name of DK Shivakumar as the new leader of the Legislature Party. Dr G Parameshwara seconded it. CLP unanimously accepted the name moved by Siddaramaiah. I would like to proudly announce that the Legislative Party unanimously elected DK Shivakumar as the leader of the Legislative Party," he added.

Venugopal also added that the Congress Legislature Party unanimously acknowledged Siddaramaiah's service as Chief Minister for the last eight years.

"Everyone thought this change would be a problem for the Congress Party. Everyone anticipated this. We are a family, a great family. The Congress Legislature Party unanimously acknowledges Siddaramaiah's service as Chief Minister for the last eight years. That resolution was moved by none other than DK Shivakumar. He presented a resolution congratulating him for his excellent service as Chief Minister of Karnataka. This is a proud moment for the Congress Party. In 2028, Congress will return to power in Karnataka with the support of all the leaders," he said.

"In 2028, Congress will return to power in Karnataka with the support of all the leaders," he stressed.

After Siddaramaiah's resignation, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah has been asked to continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

The Congress government in Karnataka has completed three years. The party is also deliberating the contours of the ministry formation.

Furthermore, Congress Party leaders across the party congratulated Shivakumar.

Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar congratulated and asserted that the most fitting honour is earned through your capable leadership, organisational acumen, and tireless hard work.

She wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Shri @DKShivakumar on being elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party. This is the most fitting honour earned through your capable leadership, organisational acumen, and tireless hard work. Wishing you a successful tenure, with the hope that under your guidance, our state advances on the path of development and the people's aspirations are fulfilled."

Congress leader MV Rajeev Gowda extended his best wishes, saying, "Best wishes. May he lead the state. We have a dynamic new chief minister."

Speaking to ANI, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge outlined the process leading to Shivakumar's election. "Whatever it is, it has been decided and discussed and deliberated with the High Command, and today's decision for the CLP has been very clear that Shivakumar is going to be the CLP leader, and he is going to the Governor and take claim to form the new government," he said.

Kharge added, "The Council of Ministers will be decided by the High Command in due course of time. Our first priority was to ensure the CLP happens, the leader is announced, and we go to the governor. Post that, the High Command will get into a huddle, and they will decide the Council of Ministers."

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain described the transition as smooth and expressed optimism about the party's future, stating, "It's a very smooth transition, and we hope to get back to power in 2028 with more seats than we have now."

Congress MLA NA Haris added, "We knew all these things. But it had to officially happen, and it has happened now. Congress Party's high command and Siddaramaiah together have done a wonderful job."

The 64-year-old leader Shivakumar, often described as Congress's "troubleshooter," rose to prominence through his grassroots work in Karnataka and a reputation for crisis management that earned him national recognition.

His long-standing proximity to party central leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, helped strengthen his claim for the Chief Minister's post, following a prolonged political tussle with the outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah over the past three years.