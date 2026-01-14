'Will Stand With Ankita Bhandari's Family With Commitment': Uttarakhand CM Dhami Amid 'VIP Involvement' Row

Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated on Wednesday that his government remains committed to standing by the family of Ankita Bhandari to ensure justice is served. Bhandari, a receptionist, was murdered in 2022 at a resort in Rishikesh where she was employed.

The CM's statement comes amid a renewed controversy following a fresh FIR involving allegations of "VIP" involvement and potential evidence tampering.

Addressing a public gathering in Uttarkashi, Dhami said, "I want to make it clear that our government took swift and decisive action in this case, ensuring that the culprits were punished according to the law."

Referring to recent audio recordings and social media posts attempting to link BJP leader Dushyant Gautam to the case, the Chief Minister noted that he has already recommended a CBI probe. "After some misleading audio recordings surfaced, I met with Ankita's parents. At their request, I decided to recommend a CBI investigation into the matter," he added.

"My government and I have stood firmly with Ankita's family from the beginning with sensitivity and commitment. We are working with complete dedication to protect the culture, honor, and identity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," Dhami stated.

Earlier on January 7, the Delhi High Court restrained several defendants, including the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), from publishing or circulating social media content allegedly linking Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, after finding that a prima facie case of defamation was made out.

The Uttarakhand government has recommended a CBI inquiry into the 2022 case, keeping in mind the sentiments of her parents and the difficulties they have faced after losing their daughter. CM Dhami had also met the parents of the late Ankita Bhandari and assured them of the state government's full support and commitment to ensuring justice in the case.

Meanwhile, on January 9, a new FIR was registered in Dehradun regarding the Ankita Bhandari murder case, focusing on the alleged involvement of unknown "VIPs" and potential evidence tampering. Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee Anil Prakash Joshi filed a complaint citing social media discussions and audiovisual clips suggesting VIPs' involvement.