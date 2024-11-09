sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:01 IST, November 9th 2024

Will Stay Permanently With NDA: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that now he would stay permanently with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bihar CM Nitish kumar
Will stay permanently with NDA, says Bihar CM Nitish kumar | Image: PTI
