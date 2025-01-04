Will Take Jamnagar's Glory To New Heights: Anant Ambani Promises To Carry Dhirubhai's Legacy

Speaking on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of Jamnagar Refinery, Anant promised to carry the lasting legacy of Dhirubhai Ambani. | Image: ani

Jamnagar: Anant Ambani , Director of Reliance Industries Limited, vowed to take Jamnagar's prestige to new heights and carry forward the legacy of his grandfather and visionary Dhirubhai Ambani. Addressing the employees of the Reliance family on the 25th anniversary of Jamnagar Oil Refinery, Anant promised to uphold the core values of love and care along with his commitment to fulfilling the dreams of his grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani and father Mukesh Ambani .

Speaking on the occasion, Anant Ambani said, "I firmly believe that 25 years from now, when India celebrates its centenary of independence, we will take Jamnagar's prestige and glory to unprecedented heights together."

Reflecting on the legacy of his grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani, who envisioned building a world-class refinery, Anant expressed his gratitude for the responsibility entrusted to him. "Today, I feel grateful for being entrusted with this invaluable legacy," he added.

On Reliance Industries' milestone, Anant reaffirmed his dedication to fulfilling every vision associated with Jamnagar and promised his father he would transform these aspirations into reality.

Anant also talked about his love for animals, underscoring the importance of Vantara – a large-scale wildlife rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation centre established by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation. Inspired by his mother, Nita Ambani , who nurtured his compassion for all living beings, he encouraged everyone to show love and care for animals and birds.

"Vantara has proven that Reliance cares for animals and birds just as much as it does for humans. It stands as a living example of Reliance's 'We Care' philosophy," he remarked.

Jamnagar Sets Platform for Growth for Next Many Decades: Mukesh Ambani

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 25 years of its flagship Jamnagar refinery, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said Jamnagar sets a platform for growth for the next many decades, for all of Reliance family and their children.

"Jamnagar is not only the best oil refinery in the world, it has the biggest gigafactory in the world, the biggest solar energy and fourth is the world's artificial intelligence infrastructure. Besides, the digital factory will also be in Jamnagar," Muani said.