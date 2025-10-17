"Will Work to Skill, Rehabilitate Them": Chhattisgarh CM Hails Surrender of 208 Naxalites

Raipur: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday hailed the surrender of 208 Naxalites, calling it a "historic day".

The Chief Minister assured that the State government will work towards skilling and rehabilitating the Left-Wing Extremists, who laid down their arms.

CM Sai told reporters, "It is a historic day not just for Chhattisgarh but the entire nation when Naxalites in large numbers will surrender and join the mainstream. The government will work to skill them and rehabilitate them. We had been urging them to quit violence and join the mainstream."

In a major development in the battle against Left Wing Extremism, 208 Naxalites surrendered before security forces, expressing confidence in the Indian Constitution as they joined the mainstream of society on Friday.

According to officials, the surrendered group includes 110 women and 98 men, representing various ranks of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation. Among them are one Central Committee Member (CCM), four Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) members, one Regional Committee Member, 21 Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs), 61 Area Committee Members (ACMs), 98 Party Members, and 22 PLGA/RPC/other cadres.

Among the top Maoist leaders who laid down arms were Rupesh alias Satish (Central Committee Member), Bhaskar alias Rajman Mandavi (DKSZC Member), Ranita (DKSZC Member), Raju Salam (DKSZC Member), Dhannu Vetti alias Santu (DKSZC Member), and Ratan Elam (Regional Committee Member).

During the operation, the Maoists surrendered 153 weapons, including 19 AK-47 rifles, 17 SLR rifles, 23 INSAS rifles, one INSAS LMG, 36.303 rifles, four carbines, 11 BGL launchers, 41 twelve-bore or single-shot guns, and one pistol.

Officials hailed the surrender as one of the most significant breakthroughs in recent years, saying it underscores the growing success of the government's Naxal Eradication and Rehabilitation Policy 2025, which combines development, dialogue, and trust-building measures to encourage militants to return to the mainstream.

With this, officials said, most of Abujhmad has been freed from Naxal influence, bringing an end to the decades-long red terror in North Bastar.