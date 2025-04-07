Window To Future: Newly flagged-off Rameswaram–Tambaram Train Embarks Maiden Journey On New Pamban Bridge

Chennai: Hundreds of passengers got the opportunity to experience and live breathtaking view of the Arabian sea as they embarked their journey on the newly flagged Rameswaram–Tambaram (Chennai) train on the newly inaugurated Pamban Bridge. A demonstration of India's indigenous engineering, the new Pamban bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and senior Tamil Nadu BJP leaders accompanied the Prime Minister.

The Indian Railways took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video saying, “Beneath the ethereal blue skies, Tirangas flutter proudly as the newly flagged-off Rameswaram–Tambaram (Chennai) train embarks on its maiden journey, unveiling the long-awaited sight from the New Pamban Bridge.”

“The New Pamban Bridge and Pamban Express will benefit both trade and tourism in Tamil Nadu. New jobs and business opportunities will also be created for the youth,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi shared a short clip showcasing highlights of his visit to Rameswaram to inaugurate India's engineering marvel and country's first vertical lift Pamban train bridge over the Arabian sea. “A memorable Ram Navami in Rameswaram! Equally wonderful is inauguration of new infra projects,” the Prime Minister said.

“A town that is thousand years old is being connected via 21st century engineering wonder, I thank our engineers and workers for their hard work towards India’s first vertical lift Railway Sea Bridge,” PM Modi had said.

Key highlights Pamban sea bridge