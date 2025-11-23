Wing Commander Afshan Bids Tearful Adieu to Husband Namansh Syal, Pilot of Crashed Tejas; Villagers Pay Final Respects

Kangra, Himachal Pradesh: Wing Commander Afshan, the wife of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in an LCA Tejas crash in Dubai on November 21, bid a tearful adieu to her husband, alongside other villagers.

A large number of people gathered to pay their last respects to Wing Commander Namansh Syal, whose mortal remains were brought to his native village of Patiyalkar in Kangra earlier today.

Wing Commander Afshan, the wife of Wing Commander Syal, saluted her husband while paying her last respects. Visuals showed her crying inconsolably during her husband's last rites.

Visuals from Wing Commander Syal's residence showed people mourning the loss of the departed soul.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the demise of Wing Commander Namansh Syal after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday.

Armed forces personnel paid tributes to Wing Commander Namansh Syal. Gun salute was given to Commander Syal by Armed forces personnel.

Villagers Mourn Loss

Villagers regarded Wing Commander Namansh Syal as a "gem" and are grieving his loss.

Local resident Sandeep Kumar said, "We are from the same village as Namansh, Patialkar. Everyone in our village is sad. He was like our younger brother. This should not have happened. We do not have words. We met him 3-4 months ago when he visited our village."

Pankaj Chadha, who studied at the same schools as Wing Commander Syal, said they had lost a "gem."

"I have also studied in the same school as Namansh, Sainik School Sujanpur Tira. We have lost one of our gems. He was the pride of our school. We will go to his native village, Patialkar. He made all of us very proud," Chadha told ANI.

Earlier today, Wing Commander Namansh Syal's uncle, Madan Lal, recalled his childhood and mourned his demise.

"He was my nephew. The whole village is mourning and waiting for his mortal remains to arrive. The last rites will be performed today. This is a huge loss for the nation. He had a sharp mind and stood first in school," the relative told ANI.

This morning, his mortal remains were brought to Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore.

The mortal remains of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer were flown back to India on a special aircraft. The Emirati Defence Forces accorded him a ceremonial guard of honour in recognition of his bravery and service.

Wing Commander Syal is survived by his wife, their six-year-old daughter and his parents.

The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.

IAF Statement on Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Death

A Tejas aircraft of the IAF crashed in the Dubai Air Show 2025, the Indian Air Force said on Friday.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in its statement.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan on Friday expressed regret at the death of IAF Tejas pilot, who succumbed to his injuries after a crash in Dubai.

Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff said they stood with the bereaved family.