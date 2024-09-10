sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Wing Commander Booked For Alleged Rape After Junior's Complaint; IAF Says Cooperating With police

Published 23:48 IST, September 10th 2024

Wing Commander Booked For Alleged Rape After Junior's Complaint; IAF Says Cooperating With police

The IAF officer has recently accused a senior colleague of raping her during a training course at an IAF institute in Coimbatore.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Man Gets Life Term For Brutal Rape, Murder Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Delhi
Wing commander booked for alleged rape after junior's complaint; IAF says cooperating with police probe | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:48 IST, September 10th 2024