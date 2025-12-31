Witch-Hunt Horror in Assam: Couple Killed After House Set on Fire in Karbi Anglong Over Superstition | Image: Representative Image

A couple has been murdered in a tragic incident fueled by suspicions of witchcraft. The heinous crime took place at Beloguri Munda Village No. 1, under the jurisdiction of Howraghat in the Karbi Anglong district.

The deceased have been identified as Gardi Birua (43) and his wife, Mira Birua (33).

To curb crimes arising from witchcraft-related superstitions, particularly in Assam and other tribal-dominated regions, the Supreme Court had previously issued strict directives. These mandates state that anyone identifying or branding an individual as a "witch" will face severe legal punishment.

However, defying these judicial orders and driven by blind superstition, miscreants in Karbi Anglong targeted the couple, ultimately setting their house on fire while they were inside.

Advertisement