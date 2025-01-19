Published 19:23 IST, January 19th 2025
‘With Grace of God’: Gita Press Trustee Recalls Moment When Fire Broke Out At Maha Kumbh Mela
Geeta Press Trustee Krishna Kumar Khemka said that all necessary precautions were taken by his trust at the Maha Kumbh Mela where fire broke out earlier today.
Prayagraj: Gita Press Trustee Krishna Kumar Khemka said that all necessary precautions were taken by his trust and Akhil Bharatiya Dharm Sangh at the Maha Kumbh Mela where the fire broke out on Sunday.
Trustee Khemka said that goods worth crores have been damaged in the incident.
'With Grace of God'
"This shivir is of Akhil Bharatiya Dharm Sangh and Gita Press, combined. We have built this with so much vigilance and all were prohibited from doing any kind of activity related to fire. Towards our west boundary - the area has been declared as circulating area. I don't know to whom the administration has given that area, 'uss taraf se agni ki koi cheej hamari taraf aayi'. It burnt all our cottage. Nothing is left. With the grace of god, there has been no causality..." Khemka told news agency ANI.
UP CM Takes Cognizance
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the fire incident that took place in the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.
“Senior officers are present on the spot on the instructions of the Chief Minister,” an official statement issued by the CMO read.
PM Modi Dials CM Yogi
During the conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took complete information from CM Yogi about the fire incident in the Maha Kumbh Mela area.
The Chief Minister apprised him of all the facts and assured him that the fire was brought under control in time by the efficient fire brigade and the NDRF, SDRF team. There were no casualties and the situation remains under control, an official statement said.
