Army Chief Honours Major Who Used Knife and Handkerchief to Deliver Baby on Jhansi Railway Platform

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi honoured Major Rohit Bachwala for demonstrating exceptional professional acumen and selfless commitment beyond the call of duty. The Army Medical Officer, currently posted at Military Hospital Jhansi, is being widely praised for helping a woman in advanced labour deliver her baby safely at Jhansi Railway Station, Uttar Pradesh.

On July 5, 2025, while proceeding on leave to his hometown Hyderabad, Major Bachwala encountered a critical situation at Jhansi Railway Station. Near the lift area, he noticed a woman in severe labour pain who had fallen from a wheelchair, unable to move. Realising the seriousness of her condition and the immediate need for intervention, he stepped forward to assist without delay.

Delivering Hope with Calm and Courage

Under resource-constrained and non-clinical conditions, Major Bachwala decided to conduct the delivery right there on the platform, using his dhoti to create a makeshift curtain for privacy while women railway employees surrounded the mother to shield her. With the help of a pocket knife and a hair clip, he safely delivered the baby and cut the umbilical cord.

Initially, the newborn girl was unresponsive, but Major Bachwala used his clinical skills to resuscitate the baby, who soon let out a cry, bringing relief to the mother and everyone around. His composure and medical proficiency turned a moment of crisis into one of hope.

“Don’t Worry, Nothing Will Happen to You or the Child”: Major Rohit Bachwala

Recalling the incident, Major Bachwala said, “I told the lady that you don't need to worry. I'm a medical officer, and nothing will happen to you or the child. And at that point in time, I realised that she could not be evacuated from that point. So I had planned that I would deliver her right away at that same place in that incident.

And I had looked for certain items... I had assisted in delivering the baby safely, and soon after that, with the help of the pocket knife and the hair clips, I had separated the umbilical cord. The baby was not responsive at first, but with my clinical skills, I tried to resuscitate her, and then she even responded, and I really felt very happy about that... The mother was very, very happy. The baby started crying, and it was all god's grace that I felt that the mother and baby were absolutely stable and fine. I have a special thank you for the railway staff who helped me with what I wanted at that point in time, and also they maintained the privacy of the individual..."

A Gesture of Kindness, a Moment of Coordination

North Central Railway’s Jhansi Division Public Relations Officer Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed that the woman was travelling to Barabanki on the Panvel-Gorakhpur Express when she developed labour pains and had to be deboarded at Jhansi. Female TTEs and railway staff worked in coordination with Major Bachwala to handle the emergency, turning the railway platform into a safe delivery point.