Withdrawn Class 8 NCERT Textbook on Judiciary Was Drafted by Expert Panel Including Lawyer, Say Officials

New Delhi: The now-withdrawn Class 8 Social Science textbook was drafted by a committee of subject experts that included a lawyer, officials said, adding that there is no separate procedure requiring chapters to be vetted independently by members of the legal fraternity.



The clarification comes amid reports claiming that the controversial chapter on the judiciary in now withdrawn book- Exploring Society: India and Beyond- was not reviewed by the legal fraternity.



When asked whether it is mandatory for a chapter dealing with the judiciary to be vetted separately by members of the legal fraternity, the official said, "That is not how textbooks are written. There is no mandatory clause requiring such separate vetting. This is a misconception."



The official said the committee comprised experts from relevant fields and that additional expertise can be invited where required.

"There is a certain process for writing textbooks. The books are written by subject experts, reviewed extensively, and eventually vetted by the National Syllabus Learning Teaching Material Committee before publication. The book is read by many people within NCERT. There is usually a lot of debate and changes before it is finalised," the official said, explaining the process of preparing the book.



However, the official acknowledged that "inappropriate textual material has crept into the textbook," calling it an error of judgment for which NCERT has already expressed regret and withdrawn the book.

The Supreme Court has called for action against those responsible for drafting the controversial chapter, observing that there appeared to be a "well-orchestrated conspiracy" to defame the judiciary. The court imposed a blanket ban on the Class 8 book and directed that all physical and digital copies be seized.



Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed dismay over the content and assured that accountability would be fixed.



NCERT on Wednesday issued a public apology and halted the distribution of the textbook after acknowledging that inappropriate material had found its way into the chapter titled "The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society."



The book, released on February 24, introduced a section discussing challenges faced by the judiciary, including corruption and case pendency.



Meanwhile, NCERT, along with the Education Ministry, has initiated steps to rectify the error, officials added.



Sources said NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani is examining the circumstances under which the content was included and will identify the persons or procedures responsible.