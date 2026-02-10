Woman, 19, Shot Dead In Mumbai's Govandi, Probe Underway

Mumbai: A 19-year-old woman was shot dead in broad daylight in Mumbai’s Govandi area on Tuesday, police said.

According to sources, the firing incident took place around 12 noon, in the Furkanya area, which falls under the Shivaji Nagar police station. Local people rushed to the spot soon after, and she was taken to a nearby hospital. However, doctors reportedly declared her dead upon arrival.

Preliminary investigation suggests that she was possibly shot over a personal dispute.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police was also present at the spot. Police said they have identified the accused and launched a search operation to trace and arrest the suspect. Heavy deployment of police personnel in the area followed. Further details are awaited as an investigation is underway.