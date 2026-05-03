Woman, 4 Children Found Dead In Gurugram Home, Husband In Critical Condition

Gurugram: In Gurugram’s Wazirpur area, the police discovered 5 bodies inside a house on Saturday evening, including those of a woman and four children. The incident came to light around 8 pm when the police were informed and rushed to the residence. The police shifted the bodies of the deceased to the mortuary of a hospital and initiated an investigation.

According to the police sources, the woman’s husband was found in a critical condition on the spot and is believed to have attempted to take his own life. He was immediately moved to the hospital, where, as per the doctors, he remains under observation. The police confirmed that his condition is critical and is under treatment at the hospital.

According to initial inquiries, the police suspect the man may have poisoned his wife and children before harming himself. The police officials stressed that while the exact circumstances are still being established, the investigation is at a preliminary stage and no definitive conclusions have yet been drawn.

The police officers arrived at the house shortly after receiving the information on Saturday night and secured the premises for examination. A team of forensic experts joined local police to document the scene and collect evidence that could help establish the sequence of events.

Advertisement

During the search, the police seized mobile phones and other material from the residence for analysis. The police said that the seized items may provide insight into the family’s recent interactions and state of mind, but added that it is too early to comment on any motive.

The identities of the deceased have not been formally released, pending notification of extended family. Meanwhile, the neighbours termed the news as shocking, saying the family had been living in the locality and the children were often seen playing in the area.

Advertisement

The police are now probing the shocking incident to understand what led to the deaths. The officials said that they are speaking to relatives, neighbours and acquaintances to build a clearer picture of the family’s circumstances in the days leading up to Saturday.