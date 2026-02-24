Updated 24 February 2026 at 05:28 IST
Woman And 5 Children Killed In Lisari Gate House Fire In Meerut
A deadly fire broke out in a Meerut house, killing 6 including 5 children and a woman, due to an electrical appliance malfunction, with one other woman being treated at a hospital.
Meerut: Six people, including a woman and five children, died after a fire broke out in a house in the Lisari Gate area of Meerut, officials said here on Tuesday.
Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said to ANI that police received information about the fire and immediately launched a rescue operation.
"We received information that fire broke out in a house in the Lisari Gate area... The six people rescued, one woman and five children, have died. One woman is being treated. We are being told that the fire started due to an electrical appliance," he said.
Meerut District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Singh said that, prima facie, the blaze appears to have been caused by an electrical appliance.
"Information was received that fire broke out in a house in the Lisari Gate area... Prima facie, it seems that the fire broke out due to an electrical appliance... Six people have died, including a woman aged 25 years... The children were brought dead," the DM said.
Further investigation into the incident is underway.
Published On: 24 February 2026 at 05:28 IST