Woman And 5 Children Killed In Lisari Gate House Fire In Meerut

Meerut: Six people, including a woman and five children, died after a fire broke out in a house in the Lisari Gate area of Meerut, officials said here on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said to ANI that police received information about the fire and immediately launched a rescue operation.

"We received information that fire broke out in a house in the Lisari Gate area... The six people rescued, one woman and five children, have died. One woman is being treated. We are being told that the fire started due to an electrical appliance," he said.

Meerut District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Singh said that, prima facie, the blaze appears to have been caused by an electrical appliance.

"Information was received that fire broke out in a house in the Lisari Gate area... Prima facie, it seems that the fire broke out due to an electrical appliance... Six people have died, including a woman aged 25 years... The children were brought dead," the DM said.

