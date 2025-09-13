Woman and Lover Kill Daughter As She Became a 'Hurdle' to Their Relationship

Woman and Lover Kill Child As She Became a 'Hurdle' to Their Relationship | Image: Pexels

New Delhi: A shocking incident was reported from Telangana on Saturday, where a woman and her boyfriend were taken into custody for allegedly murdering her two-year-old daughter.

According to officials, the woman’s husband had filed a missing persons report for his wife and daughter. During interrogation, the woman confessed that she had eloped with her boyfriend and admitted to killing her daughter, describing the child as an “inconvenience.” The child’s body was later recovered, buried in an open area in Subhash Palli.

Police stated that the woman had first left home with her lover in March but later returned. Since then, she had been staying at her parents’ house after her husband raised objections to her behaviour. She reportedly eloped again in May, leaving her five-year-old son in the care of her parents.

Following a complaint lodged by her father, police traced the woman and her lover to Narasaraopet town in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and brought them back to Medak for investigation.

In a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her live-in partner allegedly killed her seven-year-old daughter, kept the child’s body in a bed box, and went out to explore the city. The couple reportedly left the body abandoned at home for 24 hours while they partied at multiple places before checking into a hotel in the Hussainganj area. “Accused woman Roshni Khan alias Naaz placed her feet on the child while her live-in partner muffled her mouth, resulting in the innocent’s death,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava said.