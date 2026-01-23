Woman Arrested in Delhi For Driving Car With Fake Diplomatic Number Plate

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has foiled a potential security threat ahead of Republic Day by arresting a woman who has been frequently seen in Delhi's high-security areas and near various embassies, driving an Innova car fitted with a fake foreign embassy number plate.

How the Case Came to Light

On January 15, 2026, the Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell received a tip-off that a woman was regularly moving around the embassy area in a car bearing a foreign embassy number plate. Taking the information seriously, a special team was formed and surveillance was initiated in the Vasant Vihar area.

Around 3:10 PM, officers spotted a suspicious Innova car parked in B-5 Lane, Vasant Vihar. Shortly after, a woman, approximately 45 years old, approached the vehicle and attempted to start it. She was immediately apprehended. When asked to produce the vehicle's documents, she was unable to do so.

Shocking Revelations During Interrogation

Initially, the woman claimed to be a representative of a foreign embassy. However, after further questioning, she confessed to using a fake diplomatic number plate. She stated that she had purchased the car from a foreign embassy in November 2024 but had not transferred the registration to her name. The embassy had already filed a complaint regarding the matter at Chanakyapuri Police Station. To evade checks and move freely in embassy zones, she had a fake number plate fabricated to resemble the embassy's original. Two additional fake number plates were recovered from the woman's car.

National Security Concerns

Police say the woman was misleading government agencies by falsely claiming association with the embassy. Her repeated movements in high-security areas just before Republic Day are viewed as extremely serious from a national security perspective.

Who Is the Accused?

The accused is a woman from Assam, currently residing in Guwahati. She identifies herself as the All India Secretary of a political party. She claims to have worked as a consultant at a foreign embassy in 2023–24, earning ₹1.5 lakh per month. She was also working as a consultant for foreign students, particularly from African countries, at a university in Meghalaya.

Items Seized

Items seized from the woman include an Innova car fitted with a fake embassy number plate, two additional fake number plates, a mobile phone, some sales documents related to the car.

Investigation On