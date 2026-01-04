Woman Block Development Officer 'Attacked' By BJP Leader, Workers Inside Office Chamber In Odisha’s Kendrapara

New Delhi: In a shocking case, a woman Block Development Officer (BDO) in Odisha's Kendrapara district was allegedly attacked by a BJP leader and workers at her office chamber, stated reports.

The incident occurred on Friday when a group of BJP workers, headed by Lalit Kumar Behera, reportedly forced their way into the office of Rajnagar Block Development Officer (BDO) Tilottama Prusty.

After demanding that certain administrative tasks be fast-tracked, Behera allegedly made an attempt to physically assault the officer.

According to Tilottama Prusty, an officer of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), Behera’s supporters had to intervene to prevent him from physically assaulting her. The Friday afternoon confrontation was recorded in its entirety by the CCTV cameras located within the BDO's office.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that while a formal First Information Report (FIR) has yet to be filed, a departmental probe into the matter is currently underway.

An official, while commenting on the case said that the CCTV footage is being scanned and the matter has been taken seriously and the administration will ensure steps to avert the occurrence of such incidents in future.

In response to the incident involving the female official, staff at the BDO office have initiated a strike to voice their grievances. Furthermore, BJD activists have staged a blockade on the main access road, leading to significant traffic congestion throughout the town.

Both the opposition BJD and Congress have condemned the incident.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das in a social media post said, "Attack on a woman BDO at Rajnagar Block Office by BJP leader Lalit Behera and his supporters, exposed BJP's politics of intimidation.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, "We strongly condemn the barbaric attack on the lady BDO of Rajnagar by a mob of 30 hoodlums, led by BJP leader Lalit Behera."