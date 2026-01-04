Refusing To Communicate, Man Brutally Murders 31-Year-Old Former Classmate In Karnataka's Yellapur; Hindu Groups Demand Justice

New Delhi: In another shocking incident, a married woman was brutally murdered in Yellapur town of Uttara Kannada district on Friday afternoon, triggering tension and protests by Hindu organisations.

The victim, Ranjita Mallappa Bansode (31), worked as a cooking assistant at a government school. She had been living separately from her husband for several years and was residing in Ashraya Colony, Kalamma Nagar.

According to Uttara Kannada District Superintendent of Police, the accused Rafiq Imamsab (30), a resident of the same locality and her former classmate, allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon after she stopped communicating with him.

Victim was stabbed on neck

When the victim was returning home from work, Rafiq stabbed her on the neck near the house following which she collapsed in a pool of blood.

After learning about the incident, the family members and neighbours of the victim rushed her to Yellapur Government Hospital, from where she was referred to KIMS Hospital, Hubballi. However, she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Police have registered a case at Yellapur Police Station under murder charges and the Atrocities Act.

Meanwhile, the accused fled the scene immediately after the incident and four special police teams, including senior officers, have been formed to trace him. Checkposts have been set up, and searches are ongoing in nearby forests, lodges, and surrounding areas to nab him at the earliest.

Hindu groups demand justice

Following the horrific murder, hundreds of activists from Hindu organisations gathered outside Yellapur Police Station, questioning police officials over the delay in arrest of Rafiq and demanding immediate action, including questioning the accused’s family members. A bandh call led to heightened tension in the town.

In response, tight police security has been imposed across Yellapur, with KSRP platoons and additional forces deployed to maintain law and order.

MLA Shivarama Hebbar visited Yellapur Government Hospital, condemned the incident, and directed police to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused.