Woman Charred To Death In Haryana's Nuh As Violence Erupts Between Two Groups

Nuh: A woman was allegedly charred to death after violence erupted in Haryana's Nuh between two groups of people. The incident occurred in Laharwadi village, under the jurisdiction of the Puhana police station area, where clashes between two groups escalated into stone pelting and violence causing injuries to several others apart from one death. According to the reports, the woman was allegedly set on fire during the clash leading to her death.

Following the incident, a heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces has been ensured in the area to maintain law and order. The police teams are also probing the incident to ascertain the people behind the incident.

As per the police, the violence broke out on Friday evening when old disputes between two groups led to the altercation. The tension between the two factions suddenly escalated into massive stone pelting and arson. Reports suggested that a fire broke out during the incident causing the death of a woman. However, the family members of the deceased