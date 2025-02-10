Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing At Her Sister's Wedding in Vidisha, Disturbing Video Emerges

Vidisha: Cases of heart attacks have become very common and several instances of people collapsing in public places have been reported. In another disturbing and heartbreaking incident, a woman, who was attending her cousin sister's wedding in Vidisha and was dancing when she suddenly collapsed and died of a heart attack.

MP Shocker: Woman Attending Sister's Wedding, Dies of Heart Attack

A 23-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest while she was dancing during a marriage function at a resort in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. The woman has been identified as Parinita Jain, a resident of Indore, who had come to Vidisha to attend the marriage function of her cousin's sister.

Woman Dancing on Stage, Suddenly Collapses and Dies at Wedding | Disturbing Visuals

A video surfaced on social media showed that Parinita was dancing on stage during the 'haldi' function where more than 200 guests were present.

A viral video showed while Parinita was dancing to a Bollywood song 'lehra ke balkha ke', she collapsed all of a sudden on stage on Saturday night.

It came to light when the video of the incident surfaced on social media. Family members, who are doctors and were present at the function, tried to give her CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), however, she didn't respond. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Parinita, who was a MBA graduate was living with her parents in Indore's South Tukoganj. According to official information, one of her younger brothers also died of a heart attack at the age of 12.