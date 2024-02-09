Woman Falls Into 100-Foot Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation Underway | WATCH

Family told police they saw her slippers outside the borewell and realised she had fallen inside. | Image: ANI

Jaipur: A 24-year-old woman fell into a 100-foot-deep borewell in Gangapur district on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Mona Bai, from Gudla village fell into a borewell dug in a field behind her house, Bamanwas Sub-Division Officer Anshul Kumar told news agency PTI.

She went missing on Tuesday night around 8 pm on Tuesday. Her family members told police they saw her slippers outside the borewell and realised she had fallen inside.

Kumar added that rescue efforts are underway to bring her out with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and its state counterpart also roped in.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: NDRF & SDRF teams carry out a rescue operation after a 24-year-old woman fell in a borewell in Gangapur. pic.twitter.com/hHX10DWzPw — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

Furthermore, authorities have been making arrangements to supply oxygen to the woman in the borewell. Police officials are also investigating the matter if the woman accidentally fell or was pushed into the well.