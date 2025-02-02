Kolkata: Woman Forces Husband to Sell Kidney at ₹ 10 Lakh, Elopes With Money and Lover

Kolkata: A woman allegedly coaxed her husband to sell his kidney for Rs 10 lakh to raise money for their daughter's education, only to flee with another man taking away the entire cash in West Bengal’s Howrah district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Kolkata Police launched a probe based on a complaint lodged by the husband's family living in Sankrail.

The woman had been pestering her husband for the past one year to sell his kidney and earn some money to run their household in a better way and admit their 12-year-old daughter to a good school, according to the complaint.

Believing in his wife, the man agreed to go under the scalpel after she sealed a contract with a buyer for Rs 10 lakh to sell the organ. After the surgery held last month, the man brought home the money. His wife asked him to take rest and not step outside for a speedy recovery.

"Then one day she left the house and did not return. I later found the entire amount of Rs 10 lakh in cash along with some more was missing from the almirah," the man said.

The family could finally track her to a house in Kolkata’s northern suburbs Barrackpore, far away from Howrah, with the help of their friends and acquaintances.

In that house, she was residing with the man she had allegedly eloped. She had allegedly been in an affair with him for the past one year after meeting him on Facebook, according to the complaint.

However, when her husband, mother-in-law and daughter went to the Barrackpore house of the man, she refused to come out. Her lover allegedly told them that she would file a divorce suit alleging physical and mental torture by the woman's in-laws in the 16 years of their marital life.

Talking to reporters, the man denied she had taken any cash from the in-laws’ home at Sankrail and claimed she only took away the money she had saved.

The officer said that based on the complaint and scanning the video footage of the lover’s interaction with the husband’s family, police launched a probe into the complaint.

Police said they would question the woman and her lover before initiating any action.