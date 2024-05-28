Advertisement

New Delhi: Saurabh Meena, an officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), was taken into custody after police found a woman's body hanging from a noose in his upscale Noida apartment. The incident is being investigated as a suicide.

After reaching Tower 8 of Lotus Boulevard in Noida's Sector 100 on Saturday noon, police officers were taken aback when they entered Saurabh's apartment and found the lifeless body of Shilpa Gautam, an official in Human Resources at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), hanging from a cloth rope in one of the rooms.

Advertisement

The deceased's family has alleged that Shilpa and Saurabh had been in a relationship for three years. They allegedly met via a dating app, and their relationship flourished over time. However, Shilpa's father, OP Gautam, has leveled accusations against Saurabh, claiming deceit and physical abuse.

He alleged that the IRS officer had promised marriage to Shilpa but did not fulfill his pledge, leading to frequent disputes and purported instances of physical violence.

Advertisement

OP Gautam lodged a formal complaint with the Sector-39 police, taking it a step further by accusing Saurabh of his daughter's murder. He claimed that Saurabh enticed Shilpa with deceitful promises of marriage and subjected her to ongoing mistreatment. Acting on the complaint, the police initiated an investigation, leading to Saurabh's arrest.

Speaking to reporters, Manish Kumar Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida, said that the police presented Saurabh at a court, and he has been remanded to judicial custody.

Advertisement

"All aspects of the case are being investigated," Mishra stated.

Meanwhile, Saurabh dismissed all the allegations stating that he did meet Shilpa through a dating app, but it was only three months ago, contrary to the three-year timeframe suggested by her father.