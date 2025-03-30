Woman Jumps into Pond to Save Granddaughter, Drowns to Death In Chittoor | Image: Unsplash

A 55-year-old woman drowned while attempting to rescue her granddaughter who had fallen into a pond in Chittoor, PTI reported, quoting police officials.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 5 pm when the woman, identified as Nabeesa from Vandithavalam, had taken her goat out to graze.

According to police sources, Nabeesa's granddaughter, Shifana, fell into the pond while trying to escape a stray dog that had suddenly approached her.

In a desperate attempt to save her, Nabeesa jumped into the water but tragically drowned. She was quickly taken to Chittoor Taluk Hospital, but despite efforts to revive her, she could not be saved.

Shifana, the granddaughter, was rushed to Palakkad District Hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with the incident, police said.

UP Man Drowns in Ganga While Immersing Father's Ashes

In another incident, a 22-year-old man drowned in the Ganga River while performing the last rites of his father in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. The incident occurred at Brajghat on Wednesday evening, where Arjun Vaid had gone to immerse his late father's ashes.

According to police officials, Arjun's father, Babli Vaid, aged 55, had passed away a day earlier from a cardiac arrest. After completing the last rites, Arjun went to the river to perform the customary immersion of the ashes. However, he was swept away by the strong current and drowned.