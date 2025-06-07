Woman Kidney Patient Misses Flight, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Drops Her From Jalgaon To Mumbai in His Chartered Plane

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ensured that a woman kidney patient reached Mumbai on time for her transplant by offering her a seat on his chartered plane after learning she had missed her scheduled flight from Jalgaon.

The incident occurred on Friday night.

According to reports, the woman, Sheetal Borde, was traveling to Mumbai for a kidney transplant.

A statement from the Deputy Chief Minister’s office said that while returning from Muktainagar in Jalgaon district—where he had attended the Sant Muktabai Palkhi departure ceremony—Shinde’s flight was delayed at Jalgaon airport. During the delay, he learned about Borde’s situation. Borde had arrived late and missed her flight to Mumbai. Without hesitation, Shinde offered her a seat on his chartered flight to ensure she did not miss the critical transplant procedure.

Eknath Shinde's Generous Gesture

In what has been described as a generous and humane gesture, the decision proved to be life-saving for the patient.

The statement from Shinde's office gave details of the incident and mentioned that Borde had explained her situation to local activists at the airport, who then reached out to State Minister Girish Mahajan. Mahajan subsequently requested Shinde’s intervention. Responding promptly, Shinde agreed to help and allowed Borde and her husband to accompany him to Mumbai on his flight.

During the journey, Shinde also spoke with Borde and inquired about her treatment.

Upon arrival in Mumbai, he arranged a special ambulance to transport her to the hospital and personally oversaw her admission process.