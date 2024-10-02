Published 21:03 IST, October 2nd 2024
Woman Killed For Life Insurance Money In Lucknow; 3 Nabbed, Husband Still At Large
Lucknow Police arrested three in connection with the killing of a woman in connivance with her husband for insurance money merely a year after her marriage.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman Killed For Life Insurance Money In Lucknow; 3 Nabbed, Husband Still At Large | Image: Unsplash / Representative
