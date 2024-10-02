sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Woman Killed For Life Insurance Money In Lucknow; 3 Nabbed, Husband Still At Large

Published 21:03 IST, October 2nd 2024

Woman Killed For Life Insurance Money In Lucknow; 3 Nabbed, Husband Still At Large

Lucknow Police arrested three in connection with the killing of a woman in connivance with her husband for insurance money merely a year after her marriage.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Woman Killed For Life Insurance Money In Lucknow; 3 Nabbed, Husband Still At Large
Woman Killed For Life Insurance Money In Lucknow; 3 Nabbed, Husband Still At Large | Image: Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:03 IST, October 2nd 2024