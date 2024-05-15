Advertisement

Gurugram: A 28-year-old woman in Haryana’s Gurugram allegedly strangled her 8-year-old son to death for her alleged illicit relationship with a man. The Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested the woman for killing her own son. However, the police claim that the exact motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained.

After the incident, which took place in Sirhaul Village, the accused woman confessed to her crime. A senior police official stated that after the preliminary inquiry, it is suspected that the woman killed her son as he came to know of her alleged illicit relationship with a man.

Police are trying to ascertain the exact motive of the murder

According to the police, information was received on Monday afternoon about the death of the child from a private hospital. When cops reached the hospital, they found there the parents of deceased, Arvind Kumar and his wife Poonam Devi, who hail from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

In his complaint at Sector-18 police station in Gurugram, Arvind Kumar, who works as a labourer, had stated that he was informed by a neighbour that his son had fallen ill. On reaching his rented house in Sirhaul, he found a crowd gathered at his house and his wife crying with their son lying unconscious next to her.

Arvind along with others immediately rushed the boy to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

As per the police, the complainant said he spotted injury marks on the neck of his son and claimed his son was murdered.

Based on Kumar's complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 18 police station on Monday, the officials said.

Upon probing the case, the police identified the child's mother as the suspect and arrested Devi on Tuesday, they added.

"The accused woman confessed to the murder of her son but the actual cause behind the murder is yet to be revealed," ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said.

It is suspected that the woman was allegedly in an illicit relationship which the son came to know of. However, the matter is being investigated and the woman is being questioned further, the ACP said.

