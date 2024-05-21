Advertisement

Gurugram: A 34-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her live-in partner in Gurugram after he started interfering in her personal life, police said on Monday. The woman killed her boyfriend by striking him on the head and neck with a pan

According to the police, the woman allegedly carried out the murder in Tikri village with the help of her brother.

Advertisement

Neetu and Vicky were in relationship for six years

Neetu, also known as Nisha, aged 34 and a resident of Ashok Vihar, Gurugram, had been in a relationship with Vicky, aged 28, for the past six years, according to police reports. Vicky had been employed at a city-based hospital for the preceding eight years. Neetu, though married, was separated from her husband and is a mother to a 15-year-old child.

Advertisement

As per police reports, his brother filed a complaint that Vicky was murdered by someone. An FIR was registered at Sadar police station under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) on Saturday

Neetu attacked Vicky on his neck and head

A police team led by Inspector Arjun Dev, SHO of Sadar police station, cracked the case and arrested Neetu from Ghata village on Sunday. Meanwhile, the woman’s brother is absconding and police are trying to nab him.

The police have also recovered the suspected murder weapon -- a cooking pan -- and Vicky’s mobile phone from her possession.

Advertisement

The SHO said, “Vicky had started interfering quite often in Neetu's life because of which she wanted to get rid of him. The accused, Neetu, revealed that on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, she and her brother reached Vicky’s room. Her brother and Vicky consumed alcohol and later a brawl broke out between them. Meanwhile, Neetu attacked Vicky on his neck and head with a pan and Vicky died.

“After committing the crime, she ran away with the mobile of the deceased to mislead the police, but we arrested her. We are questioning her and are conducting raids to nab her brother,” Dev said.

Advertisement