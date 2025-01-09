Woman Missing Since Dec 31 Found Dead; Fall From Train Suspected

Thane: A woman who went missing from Kalyan in Thane district on December 31 was found dead, a police official said on Thursday.

Her body was found at the Thane civil hospital and the chain of events leading to her death are unclear, the official said.

"She had gone to meet a man in Mulund, who is her friend from her native village in Uttar Pradesh. The man has told us she fell into Kalwa Creek while standing on the train's footboard. He too fell, regained consciousness and sought medical help. He claims he doesn;t remeber further details," he said.