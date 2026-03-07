Woman Moves SC Challenging Pre-Arrest Bail of Expelled Kerala Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in Sexual Assault Case

New Delhi: The woman complainant in a sexual assault case against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has approached the Supreme Court of India, challenging the pre-arrest bail granted to him by the Kerala High Court.

The plea sought cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the MLA. The complainant has contended that the High Court erred in granting protection from arrest despite the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing stage of investigation.

According to the petition, the complainant has argued that the High Court order granting anticipatory bail could adversely affect the investigation into the case. The plea states that in cases involving allegations of sexual assault, granting pre-arrest bail at an early stage may hamper a fair and effective investigation.

The petition further submits that the allegations are serious in nature and require a thorough probe by the investigating agency without any protection from arrest that may influence the course of the investigation or the statements of witnesses.

Advertisement