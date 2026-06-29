Woman Pilot Injured As Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near Highway In UP's Kasganj

Kasganj: A routine solo training flight turned into a major emergency on Monday when a two-seater trainee aircraft crash-landed near an under-construction six-lane highway in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district.

The incident, which triggered widespread panic among nearby villagers, left the 27-year-old female trainee pilot injured.

The aircraft, a Cessna 152 belonging to the Aligarh-based Chetak Aviation Academy, went down within the jurisdiction of the Kyampur Bahedia Bhadaria region, located just behind the local Police Lines.

According to eyewitnesses and local administrative officials, the light aircraft suddenly lost altitude and began losing balance mid-air.

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As the pilot attempted an emergency descent, the plane reportedly became entangled in overhead electrical wires before crash-landing violently into a field running parallel to the highway.

Videos capturing the immediate aftermath showed the mangled wreckage of the single-engine aircraft resting on the ground, drawing a massive influx of curious onlookers from neighbouring villages.

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Residents played a crucial role as first responders, rushing to the impact zone to pull the pilot out of the cockpit before emergency services arrived.

The pilot, identified as Kayanat, was the sole occupant of the aircraft. Police and district administration teams cordoned off the area to manage the surging crowds and preserve critical evidence at the crash site.

Emergency teams initially rushed the injured pilot to the Kasganj District Hospital, where she received primary medical attention.

While officials confirmed she is out of immediate danger, medical professionals subsequently referred her to a medical facility in Agra for advanced supervision and treatment of her injuries.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken formal note of the crash and confirmed that a comprehensive investigation has been ordered to determine the definitive cause of the technical or operational failure.

An Air Safety team from Delhi is slated to arrive at the site to analyse the wreckage.