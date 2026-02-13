Woman's Body Found in Box Submerged in Water Tank in Bhopal, Police Begin Probe

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: A woman's body was found inside a box submerged in a water tank located on an empty constructed plot in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, a police official said on Friday.

The body was found in a locality under the jurisdiction of Nishatpura police station in the state capital on Thursday evening, prompting the police to rush to the spot and begin an investigation into the matter.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP, Zone 4) Malkeet Singh told ANI, "Yesterday, the police received information that a dead body was seen lying in a tank on an empty constructed plot in a Basti under Nishatpura police station. The police arrived at the scene, and an investigation was conducted. During the investigation, we removed a tin box from the water, from which the body of a woman was recovered. Following which, a case was registered, and the matter was taken into investigation."

The officer further said, "We have sent the body for a post-mortem. As soon as the PM report is received, legal action will be taken in accordance with it. No arrests have been made yet; only the deceased's identity is being ascertained. The suspects whose identities we are receiving are being searched."

Advertisement