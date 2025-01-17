Published 23:26 IST, January 17th 2025
Woman's Head, Lower Limbs Found Near Satara Village In Pune, Police Probe Black Magic Angle
A part of woman's head and lower limbs were found close to a sugarcane farm near Vidani village in Pune. The cops suspect black magic angle.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image | Image: File photo
Pune: The dismembered body of woman was found on Friday in Maharashtra's Satara district, a police official said, adding the angle of black magic was being probed.
A part of her head and lower limbs were found close to a sugarcane farm near Vidani village, while the torso is missing, Senior Inspector Sunil Mahadik of Phaltan police station said.
"The body parts are decomposed. All angles, including that of black magic and superstition, are being probed," he said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:26 IST, January 17th 2025