Woman Stabs MSG Personnel After She Was Caught Stealing at Thane Railway Station

Thane: A woman stabbed 26-year-old personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) after she was nabbed for stealing from a passenger at the Thane railway station. A senior railway police official confirmed the incident on Sunday, saying that the accused has been arrested and further legal action is being taken.

According to the police officials, MSF guard Aniket Kadam was on patrolling duty on platforms 9-10 when the incident took place on Thursday.

After being alerted by a commotion, Kadam chased a woman, identified as Jainab Memon, and detained her for allegedly stealing from a passenger.

Just then, her husband tried to intervene but the security personnel caught him as well saying he too was involved in the crime, the official said.

When Kadam was taking the couple to the police station, the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the waist. The injured MSF guard, however, did not let the woman flee, though her husband, Zahir Memon, escaped.

Kadam was taken to a hospital and he recorded his statement after recovery, the official said.

Zahir was arrested the next day, said an official from Thane Government Railway Police.

Police have pressed attempted murder charges against the accused, the official added.