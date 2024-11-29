Woman Tied To Tree, Burned With Iron Rod In Rajasthan’s Bundi Over Witchcraft Accusations

Kota: A 50-year-old woman in Rajasthan 's Bundi district was allegedly tortured by a self-proclaimed exorcist and his helpers, who called her a "dayen" (witch). The police confirmed the incident on Friday saying that the accused tied the victim to a tree, cut her hair, blackened her face, and burned her with a hot iron rod for two days to "free" her from an "evil spirit".

The woman, Nandubai Meena, who lives in Shahpura, was tortured at a local place of worship near Gudagokulpura village in the Hindoli area. The police said the exorcist and his aides believed she was causing harm to her niece, who had recently married in the village, due to a supposed evil spirit.

The police rescued Nandubai on Friday after being informed about the incident. They filed a case against Babulal, the self-styled exorcist, and two others based on her statement.

Nandubai's family claimed that the incident occurred a few days earlier and that they had reported it to the police on November 27, but no action was taken at the time. They also provided a one-minute video showing the torture, which they said involved some locals helping the accused under the belief that a spirit possessed her.

However, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hindoli Circle) Ajit Meghwanshi explained that Nandubai had reported the incident on November 27 but had returned home afterwards. When the police were trying to find her for a statement, the family released the video to the media on Friday, which helped the police locate her. She was sent for a medical examination.