Advertisement

Viral News: A video of a woman travelling by train without a ticket is going viral on social media.

A woman without ticket occupied a seat and refused to give up when asked. She argued with other passengers when they kept asking her to get up from her seat.

Advertisement

She asserted that she worked for the Railways, therefore "entitled" to the seat on that basis. The entire conversation was captured on camera by fellow passenger.

Shonee Kapoor, an X user, posted the video on social media platform X on Friday. The video post comes with a caption that says, ‘The lady is occupying a reserved seat without a ticket. Refused to get up, arguing with everybody around. Best usage of #women-card’.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Video Here:

The lady is occupying a reserved seat without a ticket.

Refused to get up, arguing with everybody around.



Best usage of #women-card. pic.twitter.com/0dbxo9oVzS — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor)

The video has now gone viral with over 1million views on social media X.

Netizens in the comment section are going all guns blazing, sharing there thoughts and experiences on the viral video. One user comments, ‘Women feel that they are entitled to get everything free. GOI should make everything free for everyone irrespective of gender, age, religion, status and etc..’.

Advertisement

Another user wrote, ‘I feel lady is from congress ruled Karnataka - they have free women ticket/seat in bus May be she forgot this is train’.

One more user wrote, ‘A railway employee illegally occupying a passenger’s seat and refusing to vacate and brazening it out. This is the limit.’

Advertisement

RailwaySewa commented on the viral video post, ‘We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal.’

screengrab of comment section