Published 14:10 IST, July 6th 2024
Woman, Two Daughters, Kin Killed As Truck Hits Autorickshaw In Mp's Shahdol
A woman and her two daughters and one more person were killed in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh after a truck hit their autorickshaw, which had overturned while trying to save cattle on the road, a police official said on Saturday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman, Two Daughters, Kin Killed As Truck Hits Autorickshaw | Image: PTI (representational Image)
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:10 IST, July 6th 2024