Published 14:10 IST, July 6th 2024

Woman, Two Daughters, Kin Killed As Truck Hits Autorickshaw In Mp's Shahdol

A woman and her two daughters and one more person were killed in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh after a truck hit their autorickshaw, which had overturned while trying to save cattle on the road, a police official said on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman, Two Daughters, Kin Killed As Truck Hits Autorickshaw | Image: PTI (representational Image)
