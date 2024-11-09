Published 15:09 IST, November 9th 2024
Woman Working in Paddy Fields Gunned Down by Militants in Manipur
The killing came two days after a 31-yr-old woman was killed in an attack by unidentified persons on Zairon Hmar village in Jiribam district on Thursday night.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman Working in the Paddy Fields Gunned Down by Militants in Manipur | Image: PTI
15:08 IST, November 9th 2024