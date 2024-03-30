×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 07:20 IST

Women Asks Blinkit To Deliver Cricketer Shubman Gill To Her Address, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A viral video has come up on social media which captures the weird demand of a female cricket fan.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Women Asking Blinkit To Deliver Shubman Gill, Video Goes Viral
Women Asking Blinkit To Deliver Shubman Gill, Video Goes Viral | Image:instagram
  • 2 min read
Viral News: Social media is full of crazy and surprising viral videos, in this league a new video has come up, which captures the weird demand of a female cricket fan.

Cricket fan @aayushi5005 has shared her video on social media platform Instagram, urging online delivery platform Blinkit to deliver her favorite cricket player Shubman Gill.

Yes, you heard it write, the viral video shared by this cricket fan comes with a caption says, “Please @letsblinkit it’s getting serious now🥹 @shubmangill”.

In the viral video a woman can be seen holding a placard in her hand which says, “Blinkit Please Deliver Shubman Gill To My Address”. In the background we can see the hoardings of Gujrat Titans which clearly shows that woman has arrived at the venue to watch an IPL cricket match.

Blinkit's social media team took notice of this viral post and gave a witty replied to the lady saying, “ek captain toh waisei MI chale gaye..dusra aap maang rahe ho.” “Hum bante Hain aapke postman,” added further.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Comment section on the other hand is filled with humorous replies and comments. One comment says, “Sorry he is already delivered to SARA's Address”, another viewer comments, “MI be like ha ye karlo phele”.

Young Indian cricket player Shubman Gill who is Gujrat Titan's captain is popular among female cricket fans here. 

Since IPL season is around such crazy viral videos and viral news will keep erupting every now and then, leaving netizens scratching their head. 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 07:16 IST

Viral

