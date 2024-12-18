sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:54 IST, December 18th 2024

Women Ends Life After Throwing Toddler Daughter Into Well in Rajasthan

A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after throwing her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter into a well in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Women Ends Life After Throwing Toddler Daughter Into Well in Rajasthan | Image: Pixabay

Jaipur: A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after throwing her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter into a well in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Hadmatiya village on Wednesday where 30-year-old Bhawna threw her daughter Divyanshi into a well near her house before hanging herself from a nearby tree, police said.

Bhawna's husband, who works in Gujarat, has been informed about the incident.

The exact reason behind the woman taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that the bodies have been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem. 

