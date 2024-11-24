Won't Contest Bypolls Until EC Prevents Fake Voting: BSP Chief Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday alleged irregularities in voting in the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls and said her party will not contest by-elections in the future, particularly in the state, "until the Election Commission takes measures to prevent fake voting."

Blames Yogi Government for Sambhal Violence

The former chief minister also held the Yogi Adityanath-led state government and the administration responsible for the violence in Sambhal district over the survey of a mosque.

BSP's Performance in the Bypolls

By-elections to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh were held on November 20, with results declared on Saturday. The Bahujan Samaj Party contested all nine seats but failed to win any.

"In the bypolls held for nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, there is widespread discussion about the votes cast and the results announced yesterday. I am not saying this myself; it is a common perception among people that earlier, during elections conducted with ballot papers, fake votes were cast by misusing the system, often through fraud," Mayawati said during a press conference.

Allegations Against EVM Usage

"Now, similar practices are being carried out using EVMs, which is a matter of deep sorrow and concern for democracy," the former UP chief minister said. Not only this, but these activities are now being executed more openly, especially during by-elections, as opposed to general elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, she claimed.

"We recently witnessed this in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls. Similar concerns have also been raised regarding the recent general elections in Maharashtra. This is a major warning bell for democracy in our country," she said.

Decision to Boycott Bypolls

"Given this situation, our party has decided that until the Election Commission of India takes strict measures to prevent fake voting, we will not participate in any by-elections across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. I am specifically referring to by-elections here," Mayawati said.

Distinction Between Bypolls and General Elections

As far as general elections are concerned, she continued, there is a somewhat better safeguard because the fear of power changing hands makes the state machinery more cautious. "In general elections, it is not guaranteed that the party in power will return to power and another party may take over. This fear keeps the government machinery somewhat restrained," she added.

Considering all these factors, our party will contest general elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies with full preparation and strength, Mayawati stressed. In the bypolls, the BJP and its ally RLD together won seven seats, while Samajwadi Party candidates emerged victorious in two.

Mayawati noted that after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) formed an independent majority government in Uttar Pradesh in 2007, the Congress, the BJP, and their "caste-based" allies became highly anxious.

Opposition Allegations

"They feared that if the BSP came to power at the Centre, it would realize the incomplete dreams of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and his follower, the respected Kanshi Ram Ji, in every aspect. To prevent this, these casteist parties -- Congress, BJP, and their associates secretly colluded. Together, they manipulated and used opportunistic, self-serving individuals from the Dalit community to create numerous parties," Mayawati said.

"This is why these parties travel with dozens of vehicles and even use helicopters and aeroplanes for their election campaigns. Such observations are widely discussed among the public," she said.

BSP’s Independent Funding

BSP, on the other hand, raises funds independently through memberships and other contributions. It is worth noting that these opposing parties are weakening the BSP for their political gains by fielding candidates who align with their interests, she said.

"Therefore, it is imperative for Dalits, Adivasis, and other backward communities not to waste even a single vote on these selfish and opportunistic parties," the BSP chief said. Mayawati pointed out that this pattern was observed in the assembly elections held in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, as well as in the by-elections for nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the violence witnessed in the Sambhal district, Mayawati blamed the Uttar Pradesh government for the unrest. "Following yesterday's unexpected election results in the state, there has been significant tension in the Sambhal district and the entire Moradabad division," she said.

"In such a situation, the administration should have postponed the survey of mosque and temple properties in Sambhal to maintain peace. Instead, the survey conducted today has led to unrest and violence, for which the Uttar Pradesh government and administration are entirely responsible. This is highly condemnable. Such actions should have been carried out peacefully by involving both sides, which was not done," Mayawati said.