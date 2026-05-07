'Won’t Disturb TVK Govt for 6 Months': MK Stalin Rejects DMK's Alliance With AIADMK Amid Tamil Nadu Political Flux

New Delhi: In a significant political message amid Tamil Nadu’s post-election uncertainty, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has reportedly assured that the DMK will not attempt to destabilise actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government for the next six months if it succeeds in forming the government.

According to reports, Stalin, during an interview with a daily newspaper, said the DMK would abide by the people’s verdict and would not create hurdles for TVK in the immediate future. The statement comes at a time when intense speculation is surrounding possible political realignments in the state following the fractured Assembly mandate.

The remarks are being viewed as a direct response to rumours claiming that the DMK and AIADMK could join hands to prevent Vijay from taking power. However, reports suggest the DMK has rejected any such overtures from the AIADMK, choosing instead to publicly maintain that it respects the electoral mandate.

TVK won 108 seats out of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, just 10 short of the majority mark of 118 seats. However, since Vijay won from two seats (Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East), the actual number of seats in TVK's hand totals to 107 as of now.

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In a crucial boost to Vijay’s numbers, the Congress has formally extended support to TVK, ending its alliance with DMK. Congress won five seats in the elections, hence, with its support TVK's strength has jumped to 112 MLAs. However, Vijay still needs six more MLAs to prove majority.

The Congress’ decision to back TVK marked a dramatic political shift in Tamil Nadu, ending its long-standing alliance with the DMK and further intensifying the state’s evolving political landscape.

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This comes after Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan today and formally staked claim to form the government in the state since his party emerged as the single-largest party following the Assembly elections.

However, Arlekar is not yet convinced that Vijay Thalapathy's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has the numbers to form the government in the state, sources said.

Amid the numbers game, Vijay is now expected to hold key meetings with newly elected TVK MLAs at the party headquarters to discuss the next course of action and government formation strategy. Sources say the actor-politician is also continuing efforts to secure additional support required to cross the majority mark.

Stalin’s reported assurance is being interpreted as an attempt by the DMK leadership to avoid aggressive political manoeuvring at a sensitive stage while also countering allegations that the party is trying to block Vijay’s rise.