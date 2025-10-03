‘Won’t Maintain Restraint, Will Erase from Map’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Warns Pakistan

New Delhi: India's Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, has stated that India will take further action against terrorism if Pakistan continues to provide safe havens for terrorists.

According to media reports, General Dwivedi made the comments on Friday while speaking at an army cantonment in Ghadshana village (22 MD). He highlighted the success of an operation codenamed Operation Sindoor, which managed to destroy nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and led to the killing of over 100 militants.

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said, "This time we will not maintain the restraint that we did in Operation Sindoor 1.0...

This time, we will do something that Pakistan will have to think about whether it wants to be in geography or not. If Pakistan wants to be in geography, then it must stop state-sponsored terrorism."

COAS Visits Forward Areas and Bikaner Military Station

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited forward areas including Bikaner Military Station to review the operational readiness of troops.

During the visit, COAS interacted with senior military leadership, veterans, civil dignitaries and soldiers, reiterating the Army’s focus on modernisation, combat preparedness, strengthening technological capabilities and operational excellence.

The COAS felicitated veterans Lt Col Hem Singh Shekhawat (Retd), Lt Col Birbal Bishnoi (Retd), Risaldar Bhanwar Singh (Retd) and Hav Nakat Singh (Retd) for their valuable contributions towards nation building. He also interacted with all ranks, emphasising the rapidly evolving nature of warfare and the Army’s commitment to integrating UAS and counter-UAS technologies across the operational spectrum to enhance adaptability and preparedness against emerging threats.

Addressing the formation, including veterans of Bikaner, the COAS commended the troops for their dedication, steadfast commitment to duty and effective multi-agency coordination, while operating in the demanding desert and semi-desert terrain. He highlighted the importance of technology absorption at all levels to sustain high operational readiness.