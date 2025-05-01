Won’t Spare a Single Terrorist: Amit Shah Vows Ruthless Revenge For Pahalgam Attack in First Public Remarks

New Delhi: In a fiery warning after the deadly Pahalgam terror strike, Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed unforgiving retaliation, declaring that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s government “won’t spare a single terrorist.” Shah said those behind the attack should not think that they have “won the war".

“Today, I want to tell the public that we have been fighting strongly on the policy of zero tolerance against those who have been running terrorism in Kashmir since the 90s. Today, they (terrorists) should not think that they have won the battle by taking the lives of our citizens. I want to tell all those who spread terror that this is not the end of the battle; every person will be given a befitting reply”, said Shah.

'No One Will Be Spared'

Amit Shah vowed ruthless revenge for the Pahalgam attack, declaring, “If anyone thinks a cowardly strike is their big victory, they should remember — this is the Narendra Modi government, and no one will be spared. It is our unwavering resolve to root out terrorism from every inch of this country, and we will see it through.”

Stressing on the global support, Shah added, “Not just 140 crore Indians, but the entire world is standing with us. All nations have united with India in this fight against terrorism.”

He reiterated the Centre’s commitment, saying, “Our fight will continue until terrorism is wiped out, and those responsible will be given appropriate punishment.”

The Minister made the remarks while speaking at an event in New Delhi, where he dedicated a road and unveiled a statue of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, a revered Bodo leader and social reformer.

Following the April 22 terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, Shah rushed to Srinagar, meeting the grieving families the next day. He offered condolences, laid wreaths on the victims, and vowed that those behind the “dastardly” act would face justice.