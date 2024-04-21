Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 21, emphasised on India projecting itself confidently with the mantra of 'non-violence,' while the world is caught in conflict.

Speaking at the 2,550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, the Prime Minister said, "Today the world caught in conflict is expecting peace from India. The credit for this new role of new India is being given to our growing capability and foreign policy. But I want to tell you, our cultural image has a big contribution to this. Today India has come into this role because we keep forth truth and non-violence on global platforms with full confidence. We tell the world that the solution to global crises and conflicts lies in India's ancient culture, India's ancient tradition. Therefore, today India is making its place as a world friend for the world divided in opposition..."

Advertisement

Commenting on India's growing strength and foreign policy, the PM cited the reasons the world expects the road to peace from India is because its cultural image has played a big role as well.

At a time of global conflicts, the teachings of tirthankars, revered spiritual Jain gurus, are more relevant, he said.

Advertisement

Talking about government's aim of promoting India's heritage as well as material development, after the BJP Came to power in 2014, at a time when the country was engulfed in despair, a swipe at the previous UPA dispensation.

Referring to the Lok Sabha polls 2024, PM Modi called it a "big festival of democracy happening," and that the country will begin its new journey to future from here.

Advertisement

Citing his government's promotion of Indian heritage like yoga and Ayurveda, the PM said that the country's new generation now believes that self-pride is its identity.

(Inputs from PTI)

