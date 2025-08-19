World's Largest Pin And Thread: A Beautiful Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

An Indian artisan created this exquisite, enormous pin and thread artwork as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. At an astounding 23.67 m² (254 ft²), it is actually the largest pin and thread art in the world. That is roughly the size of one and a half parking spaces to give you an idea of the scale. After receiving some encouragement from his loved ones to try for a world record, Sreekanth Sukumaran from Kerala created it.

Ernakulam: One thread at a time, he pieced together the image of the beloved Indian figure in front of a crowd in November 2024, creating the magnificent artwork. Since his school days, Sreekanth has been a talented artist, and this video clip demonstrates his accuracy and enthusiasm. Seeing the image come to life using only threads that have been meticulously overlapped and wrapped around pins is quite captivating. Sreekanth worked for nine hours straight to finish his artwork.

Records on the well-known lawyer, whose true name was Mohandas Gandhi, who lived from 1869 to 1948, can also be found among other Indian citizens. In India, Gandhi is regarded as the "Father of the Nation," and his birthday is even observed as a national holiday. The biggest assembly of individuals dressed as Mohandas Gandhi was arranged in Nalgonda, Telangana, in 2018 by Ghulam Nabi Azad and Rajender Reddy Gunna, both from India.