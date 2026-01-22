World Views India as a 'Trusted Value Chain Partner': Ashwini Vaishnaw at Davos

Davos: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday shared that international investors are clearly calling India a "bright spot" during the ongoing summit in Switzerland. The Minister noted that the country's progress and democratic system have made it a top choice for those seeking a trusted place to invest in sustainable growth.

Discussing the outcomes of his investor meetings, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "India is being seen today as a trusted value chain partner all over the world. In this turbulent and very difficult environment, across the globe, where there is uncertainty, India is being seen as a very stable, good democracy, vibrant democracy, and an economy with sustainable growth.

Revealing the feedback from various global panels, Union Minister further said, "The way meetings and discussions took place with investors here, in every panel, people were very clearly saying that India is a bright spot today".

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Wednesday said India will continue to grow six to eight per cent in real terms and 10 to 13 per cent in nominal terms in the next five years.

Speaking at the session on 'Bet on India - Bank on the Future' organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with EY coinciding with the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 at Davos, Vaishnaw spoke of the government's efforts towards ease of doing business.

"India will continue to grow six to eight per cent in real terms and 10 to 13 per cent in nominal terms, supported by moderate inflation and strong growth," he said.

The Minister highlighted the importance of simplifying permissions and noted that the average time for obtaining telecom tower permission has decreased from 270 days to seven days, with 89 per cent of permissions issued in zero days. He further highlighted the need to bridge the gap between intent and functioning.