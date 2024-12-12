Published 14:05 IST, December 12th 2024
World’s Best Food Cities: Mumbai at 5th – Which Indian Cities Made It?
Taste Atlas on its website, specifically noted some of the must try dishes in Mumbai, including Bhel puri, Pav bhaji, Vada pav and Ragda Pattice.
New Delhi: Mumbai's food culture has received global recognition, according to recent ranking released by the popular food and travel guide, Taste Atlas. As part of the Taste Atlas Awards 2024-25, the guide has has published ranking-based lists across different food-related categories. Mumbai secured the 5th position on the list of the "100 Best Food Cities in the World." The 4 cities that preceded Mumbai were all located in Italy: Naples, Milan, Bologna and Florence.
Mumbai was followed by Rome, Paris, Vienna, Turin and Osaka in the top 10.
Taste Atlas on its website, specifically noted some of the must try dishes in Mumbai, including Bhel puri, Pav bhaji, Vada pav and Ragda Pattice. It has also mentioned some of the iconic traditional restaurants in the city such as Ram Ashraya. Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, Cafe Madras, etc.
Other Indian cities also made it to the Taste Atlas list of the world's 100 Best Food Cities and three of them made it to the top 50 along with Mumbai. Amritsar was ranked 43rd, New Delhi was ranked 45th and Hyderabad was ranked 50th worldwide. Kolkata occupied the 71st position while Chennai occupied the 75th.
Taste Atlas has also recognised particular regions in India as some of the "Best Food Regions" across the globe. Punjab was ranked 7th worldwide. Delicacies like Amritsari kulcha, Tikka, Shahi paneer, Tandoori murgh and Saag paneer were recommended in the guide.
