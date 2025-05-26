Worli Falls: View Of The Newly Inaugurated Worli Aqua Line After Heavy Rain In Mumbai

Updated May 26th 2025, 18:14 IST
Mumbai Rain News: After continued heavy rainfall in Mumbai, several areas have been badly affected, with roads, local neighbourhoods, and metro stations submerged. A viral video circulating on social media shows the Worli underground metro station inundated as rainwater gushes in, raising concerns over infrastructure preparedness and drainage systems.
Mumbai’s newly inaugurated Worli Aqua Line Metro faced severe flooding following heavy monsoon rains, disrupting services and sparking criticism over infrastructure planning.
Worli Aqua Line Viral Video
Just days after its grand opening, the Worli underground metro station on Metro Line-3 was left waterlogged and partially non-operational as torrential rains battered the city. The flooding forced the metro line to stop, with trains operating only up to Worli instead of Acharya Atre Chowk.
Monsoon Arrives Early in Mumbai
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai 16 days ahead of schedule, marking its earliest onset in 25 years. The city recorded 104 mm of rain in just one hour, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic gridlocks, and train delays.
Published May 26th 2025, 17:22 IST