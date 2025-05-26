Worli Falls: View Of The Newly Inaugurated Worli Aqua Line After Heavy Rain In Mumbai

Mumbai Rain News: After continued heavy rainfall in Mumbai, several areas have been badly affected, with roads, local neighbourhoods, and metro stations submerged. A viral video circulating on social media shows the Worli underground metro station inundated as rainwater gushes in, raising concerns over infrastructure preparedness and drainage systems.

Flooding Hits Underground Worli Metro Station

Mumbai’s newly inaugurated Worli Aqua Line Metro faced severe flooding following heavy monsoon rains, disrupting services and sparking criticism over infrastructure planning.

Worli Aqua Line Viral Video

Just days after its grand opening, the Worli underground metro station on Metro Line-3 was left waterlogged and partially non-operational as torrential rains battered the city. The flooding forced the metro line to stop, with trains operating only up to Worli instead of Acharya Atre Chowk.

Monsoon Arrives Early in Mumbai